New Netflix movie with Jason Momoa leaves the internet in SHOCK; Check out the reactions!

A few days ago, it reached the catalog of Netflix the action lady’Family Justice‘, starring Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’) and Isabella Merced (‘Dora and the Lost City’).

In the plot, a dedicated family man, Ray Cooper (Momoa), seeks justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for taking a potentially life-saving drug off the market shortly before his wife (Adria Arjona) die of cancer.

But when the search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that pits Ray and his daughter Rachel (Merced) in danger, his mission becomes a hunt for revenge to protect the only family he has left.

So far, it seems like a common action-suspense premise, but things get really weird when it’s revealed that Ray is actually… Rachel.

Well, in a way…

At one point in the film, Ray is stabbed, and the plot advances two years. It turns out that Ray actually died in the attack, and Rachel continued her mission alone – although the public didn’t know it until the moment of the dramatic revelation.

Enjoy watching:

That’s because Rachel embarks on her journey carrying her father’s memories with her, and for the audience, it’s as if he really is there.

And the turnaround had already been caused in one scene, when Ray says:

“Sometimes I don’t know if these memories are mine or hers… Parents and their children, where do we stop and do they start?”

On social media, several platform subscribers are praising the script and posting shocking messages as they discover the unpredictable truth behind the entire plot.

Check out the reactions:

And the Netflix Family Justice plot-twist

I’m shocked 🐣 pic.twitter.com/HWr2KcITqx — JR Ribeiro (@JRRIBEIRO01040) August 21, 2021

The family justice movie surpassed the sameness of the Netflix movies referring to the action movie, very nice the ending. — A New Woman (@renatavalent_) August 21, 2021

I’m shocked by the end of family justice on Netflix!! First time not guessing movie ending 😱 — Malice (@mliceeu) August 22, 2021

We start watching Family Justice on Netflix thinking it’s just another Liam Neeson-style movie (a father killing everyone to defend his family) and then Plot Twist comes and leaves you like this: 🤯 — Bethinha (@domingues_beth) August 23, 2021

Netflix surpassed itself (in a very positive way) with the movie Family Justice, I recommend — Tattooed Leonina (OGRISTOCE) 🦁♌ (@AnnydSilva) August 23, 2021

Netflix family justice, crazy movie… excellent — Inara (@inara_limals) August 22, 2021

MY GOD watch netflix “family justice” and thank me later — Ana Júlia (@ana_offthewall) August 23, 2021

I’m shaken by the plot twist of the movie Family Justice, the @NetflixBrasil had no right to make me sad pic.twitter.com/PmvIAbvlvT — Shay 🍜 (@ShaDiAmor7) August 22, 2021

what a great movie @jr_francisco_jr giving voice to Jason Momoa once again was amazing!

The movie plot I thought was very good! The Adventurer Dora literally blew everything up!

Watch Family Justice in @NetflixBrasil!#justiceinfamily #Netflix pic.twitter.com/GrpcNcHqJh — Charles Minoru – Carlos to MangásBR staff (@CharlesMinoru) August 22, 2021

And the Netflix Family Justice plot-twist 😳🤯 — Adimara (@adimaracastro) August 22, 2021

Mano the movie “Family Justice” that is top1 by BR on Netflix, is one of the CRAZEST movies I’ve ever seen in my life. — Bossinha (@GuiValle03) August 22, 2021

What a sensational film this “Family Justice” from Netflix, wonderful plot twist, I highly recommend it! — Marcela Portaluppi (@mumcrf) August 23, 2021

OWNER @NetflixBrasil THE SIZE OF THE PLOT TWIST IN FAMILY JUSTICE — Jackson Pagno (@Jackson_Pagno) August 22, 2021

Family Justice, new from Netflix, is a pretty good action. It has two main plots, one being predictable and one really badass. I don’t know the name of the actress who plays Momoa’s daughter, but I hope she makes more action movies — Henrique Schmidt (@olarique92) August 22, 2021

I forgot to tell you that Saturday I watched the new movie from @NetflixBrasil with Momoa. What a good movie. Family Justice (Sweet Girl) has a hell of a plot twist and holds you back. — print(‘Fê 💛’); (@uncommon reader) August 23, 2021

Watch the trailer:

Avenge the one you lost. Protect the one you love. Sweet Girl is coming to Netflix August 20, 2021. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/8ekSDXxnOo — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

Marisa Tomei (‘Spider man’) gives life to a US senator.

Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Justin Bartha complete the cast.

Brian Mendoza is responsible for the direction, based on a script signed by Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner and Will Staples. Momoa, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson are the producers.