New Netflix movie with Jason Momoa leaves the internet in SHOCK; Check out the reactions!

A few days ago, it reached the catalog of Netflix the action lady’Family Justice‘, starring Jason Momoa (‘Aquaman’) and Isabella Merced (‘Dora and the Lost City’).

In the plot, a dedicated family man, Ray Cooper (Momoa), seeks justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for taking a potentially life-saving drug off the market shortly before his wife (Adria Arjona) die of cancer.

But when the search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that pits Ray and his daughter Rachel (Merced) in danger, his mission becomes a hunt for revenge to protect the only family he has left.

So far, it seems like a common action-suspense premise, but things get really weird when it’s revealed that Ray is actually… Rachel.

Well, in a way…

At one point in the film, Ray is stabbed, and the plot advances two years. It turns out that Ray actually died in the attack, and Rachel continued her mission alone – although the public didn’t know it until the moment of the dramatic revelation.

That’s because Rachel embarks on her journey carrying her father’s memories with her, and for the audience, it’s as if he really is there.

And the turnaround had already been caused in one scene, when Ray says:

“Sometimes I don’t know if these memories are mine or hers… Parents and their children, where do we stop and do they start?”

On social media, several platform subscribers are praising the script and posting shocking messages as they discover the unpredictable truth behind the entire plot.

Check out the reactions:

Marisa Tomei (‘Spider man’) gives life to a US senator.

Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Justin Bartha complete the cast.

Brian Mendoza is responsible for the direction, based on a script signed by Gregg Hurwitz, Philip Eisner and Will Staples. Momoa, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson are the producers.

