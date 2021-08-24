Neymar Jr. celebrates the 10th birthday of his son, Davi Lucca

On social networks, Neymar Jr congratulated the heir, Davi Lucas, who turned 10 years old

Neymar Jr (29) used social media to celebrate the child’s birthday, David Lucca.

The boy, the result of the relationship between the Paris Saint-Germain player and the digital influencer Carol Dantas (27), completed 10 years old and won the affection of his father on social networks.

“Congratulations my love”, wrote the attacker while sharing a photo with the heir on Instagram Stories. In another publication the athlete also shared a click of Davi eating the mini cake and added a heart emoji.

It is worth remembering that Neymar is in Paris, France, and due to the time difference, it is already the 24th of August, Davi Lucca’s birthday.

Check out Neymar Jr’s tribute to his son, Davi:



Reproduction/Instagram





Last accessed: 24 Aug 2021 – 03:25:16 (398140).