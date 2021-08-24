Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy’ actor, is arrested for illegally obtaining medication

posted on 8/23/2021 4:30 PM / updated on 8/23/2021 4:31 PM



(credit: Reproduction and Disclosure/Vigo County Police Station)

Nicholas Brendon, former star of the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, was arrested for allegedly obtaining illegal drugs. According to information from TMZ, the actor was driving, ignoring the signs and zigzagging along the lanes of Vigo, Indiana.

The actor was stopped by police, who reported that he looked nervous, with a racing pulse and trembling hands. Also according to the website, a plastic bag containing drug residues and a bottle of pills was found in the car. After searching for sniffer dogs they found bags with dust residues, but no contraband, just a recipe given in a supermarket.

The prescription was for amphetamine salts prescribed for Kelton Schultz, the name the actor claimed was his twin brother, by showing identification. Nicholas was questioned and stated “that they have the same recipe and fulfill each other’s recipe”.

Officers pointed out that Nicholas could be using or selling the pills, using his brother’s ID to get more. However, he was arrested for not identifying himself and for fraud, for obtaining the revenue.