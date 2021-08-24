No profit, drivers are giving up on app transport – Savings

(photo: Lis Cappi/Spec. CB/DA Press – 10/2/20) The constant increase in the price of gasoline, with a liter reaching R$7.00 at some stations, has led a growing number of application drivers to abandon the activity due to the sharp reduction in the gains obtained in the races.

“Today, our profit has to be divided fifty-fifty with gasoline. Before, I used R$ 100 of gasoline in the car and made R$ 250, R$ 300. Now I put the same amount and profit R$ 100, at most R$ 120”, said Manoel Scooby, leader of the Application Drivers Movement of the Federal District.

With the price of gasoline soaring, drivers are looking for fuel alternatives so they won’t make up for the damage on their journeys. “Those who live outside the DF are filling up with ethanol, which is cheaper in the surrounding area. Others are going to CNG gas, but there is only one station in Brasilia selling this fuel,” stated Manoel Scooby.

The problem is not restricted to capital. In So Paulo, the president of the Association of Application Drivers, Eduardo Lima de Souza, says, based on figures from the city hall, that 25% of application drivers have stopped working for the platforms since the beginning of the pandemic.

The result is a drop in the quality of services for the user. “You can see how much movement has slowed down. I’ve been getting a lot more travel requests, especially to places far away from where I am,” said DF’s Scooby.

Amilcar Barca Teixeira has been an application driver for two years and already has plans to leave the business. Dismayed by the high price of gasoline, he started a course to become a real estate agent “I already work in the sales area, I’ll try to work in this field too, because the application doesn’t give. With gasoline reaching R$7 this week, I don’t have it condition of getting a Uber base rate of R$4.45”, he lamented.

For the 33-year-old driver, the prospect is that the quality of the service will deteriorate as professionals give up. “Everything has increased and the fee for apps has decreased. As long as Uber and 99 do not adjust these prices, there will be more and more driver cancellations, especially on a short trip.”

*Interns under the supervision of Odail Figueiredo