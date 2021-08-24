Nubank releases functionality that protects access in the app; know how to activate

When the option is enabled, any access to the Nubank app will require an unlock. Understand how fintech’s new function works.

Nubank has developed a functionality to ensure doubled protection when accessing the app. Users can now get a new layer of security after enabling the function. “App Access Protection”. The feature, when enabled by users, asks for the password on every attempt to access the Nubank application. This code requested is the same one used on the cell phone.

ie password numerical, biometric or security by recognition facial. This new functionality from fintech comes to help users, especially in situations of loss, theft or theft of the smartphone. In case of any doubts, just get in touch with Nubank through the app chat or on 0800-591-2117.

How to enable “Nubank App Access Protection”

According to Nubank, the activation procedure is very simple and can be done directly in the app from fintech. Check out:

Enter the Nubank app (Android or iOS);

Tap the settings button;

Once this is done, go to “Security”;

Finally, tap “Access to the app”;

Ready! The security function will be activated in your Nubank app.

When the option is enabled, any access to the Nubank app will require an unlock. The platform will ask for the same password used on the smartphone. The purpose of the extra layer of security is to prevent anyone from logging into your account through the Nubank app.