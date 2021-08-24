On social networks, Galhardo says goodbye to Inter and thanks: “I reached my peak” | International

“I have no words to measure how important it was, is, and will continue to be this club in my career and in my life. It was at Inter that I reached my peak and where I fulfilled my big dream as a boy, which was to wear the shirt. of the Brazilian national team. Thanks to God, to all my teammates, coaches and professionals with whom I was side by side, I reached expressive numbers and marks, having the pleasure of having been the club’s top scorer for a season and a half, something that makes me proud, through all the difficulties we face daily. A lot has been said in recent weeks, lies and insinuations and rumors spread by people who, I don’t understand why, wanted to try to tarnish the beautiful story I built during my time at the club, but I preferred the silence, because the truth always appears, no matter how long it takes. No one is perfect, of course we can all make mistakes, and we won’t always please everyone. I honored my commitments, I never omitted myself on and off the field and I slapped my face countless times to defend the International’s interests. Because of this, I leave the club with a clear conscience and sure that I gave my best in every way. In the end, knowing this is what truly matters to me. Today I’m leaving, but I’m still an asset and athlete at the club, so I hope one day I can come back with the same head held high and the front door I’m leaving through. I’ll be far away, but I’ll keep cheering for everyone at the institution, which I repeat, is forever marked in my heart. Everyone stay with God and thank you again for everything!”