On social networks, Galhardo says goodbye to Inter and thanks: “I reached my peak” | International

Thiago Galhardo said goodbye to Inter fans on Monday night. From Rio de Janeiro, the player boarded for Spain, and used their social media to send a message to the Colorados. On his Instagram profile, the attacker posted a text talking about his passage.
+ Inter establishes requirements to reinforce attack
In the coming days, Galhardo will be officially announced as a new reinforcement of Celta de Vigo. The striker will be reunited with coach Eduardo Coudet, with whom he had an excellent performance to the point of placing him in the squad for the Brazilian national team, which he considers the “highest point of his career”.
Thiago Galhardo leaves Inter to play in Spain — Photo: Ricardo Duarte/Courtesy, Inter
Interestingly, the first photo of the striker’s post is precisely the celebration of a goal for Inter with the Argentine coach. In the published text, Galhardo says that “a lot has been said in the last few weeks”, referring to the episode in which he was out of the game with Fluminense to resolve a particular issue.
— Nobody is perfect, of course we can all make mistakes, and we won’t always please everyone. However, I have always dedicated myself, honored my commitments, never omitted myself on and off the field and I slapped my face countless times to defend the International’s interests. Because of this, I leave the club with a clear conscience and with certainty that I gave my best in every way – wrote the player.
Galhardo will be loaned until mid-2022 to Celta for around R$ 3 million, which will have the option to permanently purchase the player at the end of the period. The Spanish club will pay the player’s wages in full.
Thiago Galhardo will still have a relationship with Inter until the end of 2022, if he does not have his economic rights purchased by the team coached by Coudet.
- Check out Galhardo’s post in full:
“I have no words to measure how important it was, is, and will continue to be this club in my career and in my life. It was at Inter that I reached my peak and where I fulfilled my big dream as a boy, which was to wear the shirt. of the Brazilian national team. Thanks to God, to all my teammates, coaches and professionals with whom I was side by side, I reached expressive numbers and marks, having the pleasure of having been the club’s top scorer for a season and a half, something that makes me proud, through all the difficulties we face daily. A lot has been said in recent weeks, lies and insinuations and rumors spread by people who, I don’t understand why, wanted to try to tarnish the beautiful story I built during my time at the club, but I preferred the silence, because the truth always appears, no matter how long it takes. No one is perfect, of course we can all make mistakes, and we won’t always please everyone. I honored my commitments, I never omitted myself on and off the field and I slapped my face countless times to defend the International’s interests. Because of this, I leave the club with a clear conscience and sure that I gave my best in every way. In the end, knowing this is what truly matters to me. Today I’m leaving, but I’m still an asset and athlete at the club, so I hope one day I can come back with the same head held high and the front door I’m leaving through. I’ll be far away, but I’ll keep cheering for everyone at the institution, which I repeat, is forever marked in my heart. Everyone stay with God and thank you again for everything!”