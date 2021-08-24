Otoni de Paula suffers “attack” by Globo and detonates Bonner (see video)

After being “attacked” by Rede Globo, federal deputy Otoni de Paula released a video, on YouTube, in which he criticizes the station’s action:

Aiming at anchor William Bonner and very unhappy with Globo, the congressman raised the tone and said everything he thinks.

“I didn’t shut up, I didn’t chicken out, and I won’t take a step back,” said Otoni de Paula.

Check out:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxA1kJULp7g

