Maurício Galiotte and Leila Pereira had a meeting this Monday in which they agreed the details for the renewal of the contract between Palmeiras, Crefisa and Faculdade das Américas.

The current bond ends in December and the parties will sign for another three years, until the end of 2024.

The fixed amount for the sponsorship is kept at just over R$ 80 million per year. With awards for achievements, the agreement can reach up to R$ 120 million annually.

More news from Palmeiras

+ Club reveals details of third shirt

+ Cast reappears and trains at the Academy

1 of 2 Leila Pereira and Mauricio Galiotte – Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Palmeiras Disclosure Leila Pereira and Mauricio Galiotte – Palmeiras — Photo: Fabio Menotti / Palmeiras Disclosure

Leila is the candidate of the situation in the presidential election scheduled for November and had said that she would like to define the renewal of sponsorship before the election. The bond is not signed yet, but this will happen in the next few days, as initially published by the UOL.

Both the club and the sponsor celebrated the maintenance of the values ​​of the last contract in the context of the pandemic, in which most of the revenues were harmed.

In an interview with Radio Capital, Leila Pereira celebrated that the agreement will continue to be the biggest in South American football.

The new contract will have the same term as the entire next presidential term. Leila and the current board preferred to settle the renewal before the election due to questions about a conflict of interest if she takes over the club and also negotiates as the owner of the companies that sponsor Palmeiras.