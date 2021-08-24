Palmeiras reveals details of his new uniform with a tribute to the ‘Triple Crown’

O palm trees will have a new shirt for the dispute of their games in the coming days. This Monday (23), the club released details of the team’s third uniform, which will honor the achievements of 2020.

In a video published on its social networks, the club shows the logo created in honor of the three titles of the so-called ‘Triple Crown’ (Paulista championship, Brazil’s Cup and Libertadores Conmebol).

The publication also shows an illustration of the goalkeeper Weverton celebrating, as part of the tribute to the team.

Another detail shown was that the uniform will feature details in gold. It just doesn’t make it clear whether the shirt will be mostly white, green or some other color.

With the club turning 107 years old next Thursday (26), the forecast for the launch of the new shirt will be the day before.

In the current season, the team was runner-up from São Paulo and eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, but is still alive in the disputes for the titles of the Brazilian championship and Libertadores.