Paris Saint-Germain already studying selling Mbappé, says French radio

According to France’s RMC Sport radio, PSG has already started to study how to sell striker Kylian Mbappé, who continues to reject the club’s contract renewal proposals.

Also according to the radio, the striker only wants to play for Real Madrid next season and he is the Spanish club’s greatest desire. RMC Sport informs that Mbappé refused another contract renewal, this time for another five years and with a significant salary increase.

For the first time PSG began to mention the possibility of actually selling the player and, following the vehicle, the club did not receive any offer from Real Madrid for Mbappé, only from a Liga Inglesa club.

It is noteworthy that the transfer window closes in just over a week and that, next season, Mbappé will be able to leave for free or sign a pre-contract with a club.

In addition, the station also revealed that Brazilian striker Richarlison, from Everton, England, is ‘plan b’ if Mbappé leaves PSG and the radio also adds that Neymar gave the suggestion to the board.

In addition to rumors of Mbappé’s departure, a possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus is heating up a lot at the end of the transfer window after the ace asked to stay on the bench in Juventus’ debut in the Italian Championship, against Udinese.