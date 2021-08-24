Paula Fernandes justifies participation in a new album by singer Sérgio Reis: ‘Absolutely artistic decision’

The only artist to confirm participation in Sérgio Reis’ new album, singer Paula Fernandes says she “has enormous gratitude” for the singer and “repudiates signed and canceled commitments”. The countryman saw colleagues in the artistic world give up singing alongside him in the new project after becoming the target of investigation by the Federal Police for inciting acts of violence and against democracy.

Zé Ramalho, Maria Rita, Guilherme Arantes and Anastácia are the other artists who had confirmed their participation in the album, but officially announced that they would no longer do so after the last episodes involving Sérgio Reis. The album, which was announced in May, was scheduled for release still for the second half of 2021.

Read below in full the official note released by singer Paula Fernandes:

Paula Fernandes, when she started her career, invited Sérgio Reis to participate in her album “Canções do Vento Sul” and recorded together the song “Sem Você”. In April of this year, the singer was invited to participate in Sérgio Reis’ new album and put a voice to the song. Paula has enormous gratitude and respect for Sérgio Reis’ musical career.

Paula repudiates signed and canceled appointments, as she once experienced. The decision is absolutely artistic, as your musical decisions always were.

Sérgio Reis is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro and investigated after a video of his inciting anti-democratic acts. Photo: Reproduction

Understand the case:

In an audio that circulated on social networks, singer Sérgio Reis said that he had called a truck drivers strike with the aim of putting pressure on the National Congress to remove the ministers from the STF, which is unconstitutional.

The Federal Police carried out search and seizure warrants issued by the Supreme Court (STF) in the homes of several investigated, including the singer’s house. In all, 29 warrants were authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, and respond to a request by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR), which investigates protests against institutions and democracy.