Paula Fernandes maintains a presence on Sérgio Reis’ album after controversy

Singer Paula Fernandes confirmed her participation in Sergio Reis’ next album. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the artist’s advice.

The decision comes amidst controversy after the release of an audio in which the singer calls for anti-democratic acts in defense of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Differently from the singer, Maria Rita, Guilherme Arantes and Zé Ramalho canceled their respective participations in the new project of the country artist.

In a statement, the advisor of Paula Fernandes says that the singer was invited by Reis and that she repudiates “commitments signed and canceled”. The statement adds that the decision is “absolutely artistic”.

Read the full note below:

Paula Fernandes, when she started her career, invited Sérgio Reis to participate in her album “Canções do Vento Sul” and recorded together the song “Sem Você”. In April of this year, the singer was invited to participate in Sérgio Reis’ new album and put a voice to the song. Paula has enormous gratitude and respect for Sérgio Reis’ musical career. Paula repudiates signed and canceled appointments, as she once experienced. The decision is absolutely artistic, as your musical decisions always were.

understand the case

An audio and a video circulated on social networks led singer Sérgio Reis to also be part of the political news. In the recordings, the former deputy appeared calling for a national strike by truck drivers against the 11 ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) — constant target of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), with whom Reis is an ally.

The promise of stoppage of truck drivers gained strength on social networks on Sunday (15). According to the messages posted, professionals are expected to fold their arms on September 7, Independence Day, in a movement that would add to other public demonstrations already programmed in favor of the government.

Truck drivers’ leaders, however, say that the singer does not represent them. The Ministry of Infrastructure, behind the scenes, does not take the mobilization seriously.

Last Friday (20), the PF (Federal Police) fulfilled search and seizure warrants at addresses linked to Sérgio Reis.

The warrants were issued by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The objective, according to the PF, is to find out if the singer committed the crime of inciting the population to practice “violent and threatening acts against Democracy, the Rule of Law and its Institutions, as well as against members of the Powers”.