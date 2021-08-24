Paulo Rafael, legendary guitarist for Alceu Valença, dies at age 66

posted on 08/23/2021 4:53 PM



(credit: Personal Archive/Disclosure)

In the early morning of this Monday (23/8), in Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco guitarist and music producer Paulo Rafael died. According to family members, the musician was hospitalized at Hospital Samaritano, in Rio de Janeiro, where he died of complications caused by liver cancer.

Born in Caruaru, the guitarist began his career in the 1970s in Recife, as a member of the band Ave Sangria. The group became emblematic for mixing psychedelic rock with regional northeastern music. He soon became one of the leading names on the local scene, in the countercultural movement known as Udigrudi.

A reference in guitar, Paulo Rafael participated in projects by renowned artists such as Zé Ramalho, Lula Côrtes, Zé da Flauta, Geraldo Azevedo, Lobão and Elba Ramalho. However, the most famous partnership was with the singer Alceu Valença, a musician with whom he worked for over 40 years.

The musician was 66 years old and leaves behind a wife, daughter and granddaughter. The family informs that the wake is scheduled for this Tuesday morning (24/8) at the Penitence Cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro. The body will be cremated in a ceremony scheduled for 13:00 on the same day.