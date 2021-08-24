Pedreiro discovers he owns a company involved in a R$ 200 million fraud – RecordTV

Imagine waking up in the morning and knowing you own a company worth at least R$90 million? This happened to a humble man from Santa Catarina. A bricklayer who discovered that he has a company involved in a fraud of at least R$200 million. It’s just that his name would have been used in a scam that started three years ago and has only just been unmasked.
