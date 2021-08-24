PF arrests 12 suspects of international drug trafficking; gang used divers and took cocaine to the Netherlands | Rio de Janeiro

The Federal Police (PF) arrested, this Tuesday morning (24), 12 suspects of international drug trafficking — eight in Rio de Janeiro and four in Espírito Santo. About 60 federal police officers left to serve 15 search and seizure warrants in the Tamoios Operation .

According to investigations, the gang used small boats and even divers to transport drugs from Rio to Espírito Santo. In Espírito Santo cargo terminals, the narcotics were shipped on line ships to Europe, mainly to the Port of Rotterdam, in the Netherlands.

The PF claims that the traffickers disguised themselves as fishermen and recreational divers to try to outwit the police.

The PF has already seized, during the investigations:

200 kilos of cocaine;

14 luxury vehicles;

six high-end properties in the municipalities of Rio and Mangaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro, and in Guarapari, in Espírito Santo;

R$ 827 thousand in cash.

The warrants were issued by the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. The investigation lasted about two years and had the support of the Port Authority.