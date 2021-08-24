PF at DNIT | the antagonist

× Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

THE Federal Police recently launched Operation Daia, with the aim of deepening investigations regarding the performance of lobbyists who favored a dry port operating company within the scope of National Department of Transport Infrastructure (DNIT). One of the targets is the director of Railway Infrastructure, Marcelo Almeida Pinheiro Chagas, who was removed from office.

14 search and seizure warrants are being served in Goiás, Tocantins, São Paulo and the Federal District. The Federal Court also ordered the blocking of amounts in the accounts of the investigated, in addition to the removal of public servants from their duties.

The investigations show that, since winning the tender promoted by the Federal Revenue Service for the exploration of the Porto Seco de Anápolis, in Goiás, Aurora da Amazônia Terminals and Services started to face problems in the qualification phase in relation to the land presented by it for the construction of the port.

According to the PF, the company hired lobbyists to enable the acquisition of land from DNIT located in the Agroindustrial District of Anápolis (Daia) for a price well below market value.

Also according to the investigation, “the lobbyists used the payment of bribes to recruit DNIT civil servants, who began to take care of the company’s interests with the autarchy”. “The valuation of the land was carried out by DNIT for 11 million, well below the market value of 44 million, according to an inspection carried out by the Federal Police.”

The investigation had the collaboration of the Undersecretary of Compliance and Integrity of the Ministry of Infrastructure. Those involved will be responsible for crimes of embezzlement, active and passive corruption, influence peddling and criminal association.