Pfizer Announces Delivery of Another 5 Million Servings in August

Pfizer Brazil announced this Monday (23) the delivery of over 5.3 million doses of its vaccine against Covid in the last days of August.

Added to previous batches, the bill will reach about 53.3 million doses in Brazil.

The new shipments will arrive on five flights from Miami between August 24th and 29th.

Pfizer has signed two contracts with the Ministry of Health, which together provide for the delivery of 200 million doses by the end of the year. The first 100 million must be delivered by September.

By the end of the year, Pfizer should become the most widely applied vaccine in Brazil, ahead of AstraZeneca, Coronavac and Janssen.

