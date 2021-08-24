Pfizer’s Definitive Approval to Boost US Vaccination Requirement – 08/23/2021 – World

Definitive FDA approval for Pfizer’s vaccine application for ages 16 and older should boost the Covid immunization requirement for employees at hospitals, universities, corporations and other organizations. The announcement by the US drug regulatory agency was made on Monday (23).

The Pentagon, for example, announced that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will send guidelines to 1.4 million active service members with orders to get vaccinated. There are still no more details on the determination.

Following the decision, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also announced that the city will demand the immunization of its 148,000 teachers and employees of public schools, the largest educational district in the US. They must have received at least one dose by September 27th — the school year starts on September 13th.

With the announcement, employees of the Department of Education will no longer have the option of taking tests on a weekly basis — a determination in July required these tests or vaccination from the 340,000 employees. “We want schools to be extraordinarily safe throughout the year,” de Blasio said.

In the state of New York, FDA approval makes the mandatory immunization of students who attend classes at the State University of New York, in Albany, and at the City University of New York, become effective. two total 875,000 undergraduate students.

Among private companies, the decision directly impacts United Airlines employees. Earlier this month, the airline had announced that its employees would need to present proof of immunization within five weeks of the regulatory agency’s final approval or by October 25, whichever came first.

As a form of incentive, the company established a one-day salary bonus for those who present proof by September 20, except for pilots and flight attendants, who have already received a benefit negotiated by the category’s union.

Even before the definitive approval, however, other companies had already announced the mandatory vaccination, such as Google and Disney. The expectation now, from both health authorities and President Joe Biden, is that more companies and local governments will demand the immunization of their employees and that the definitive approval will encourage the 85 million who can be vaccinated to seek the injection.

“Do what I did last month. Demand that your employees get vaccinated or face tough restrictions,” Biden said, referring to frequent testing, during a speech on Monday.

In late July, the Democrat announced mandatory vaccinations for federal employees — whoever chose not to receive the immunizing agent would have to wear a mask, maintain a distance and undergo tests twice a week. The US has 3.7 million federal civil servants and third-party contractors, according to the Reuters news agency.

The country faces a drop in the pace of vaccinations as it sees the spread of the delta variant, initially identified in India, accelerate. The moving average of cases jumped from 11,800 in early July to 147,300 this Sunday (22), and that of deaths, from 218 to 1,000 — the delta represents 98.2% of the samples analyzed, according to the platform Our World in Data.

With 73% of Americans over the age of 18 having received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.4% fully immunized, the challenge has been to convince the hesitant. According to a survey by the Gallup Institute released in early August, 8% of adults still intend to be immunized, and 5% would not be vaccinated, but they could change their minds. The share of those who would not go back on the decision, on the other hand, was 18% — a number that reached 49% in September last year.

The organization polled 3,475 adults between July 19 and 26, and the survey has a two-point margin of error.

For FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, this definitive approval may be the missing boost. The decision, however, does not include the use of vaccines in children aged 12 to 15, whose use continues as an emergency, while Pfizer gathers the necessary data to request permanent authorization.

The growing number of children infected with coronaviruses has worried American parents, who are about to go back to school. In his speech, Biden tried to reassure them, saying that serious cases among children are still very rare.

The FDA decision further extended the vaccine’s validity from six to nine months and confirmed possible side effects — increased heart inflammation, especially among young men in the week after the second dose. The commercialization of the immunizing agent is also allowed, under the name of Comirnaty. Pfizer, however, said that only the federal government will continue to distribute the doses in the US.