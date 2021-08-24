Pipico climbs a step in the artillery of the Santa century, but loses chance and the crowd is reprimanded | Holy Cross

Striker Pipico reached a milestone in history for Santa Cruz on Monday night when he scored in a 1-1 draw against Jacuipense, in Série C. He reached the 42nd goal with the coral shirt , surpassing Dénis Marques in the list of artillery of the century of the club.

The time, however, is not a happy one for corals. As a result, Tricolor wasted a chance of beating a direct opponent in the fight against relegation and leaving the lantern from group A. The fans were scolded by the striker for a great opportunity wasted in the 34th minute of the second half.

1 of 1 Pipico, from Santa Cruz, starting at Arruda — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Pipico, from Santa Cruz, starting at Arruda — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Pipico scored his 8th goal this season. Since 2018 at Arruda, he recorded another six in the year of arrival, 16 in 2019, and 12 in 2020. Dénis Marques scored 27 in 2012 and 14 in 2013.

Now, the next in the crosshairs’ crosshairs are Marcelo Ramos, who has 44 goals in the 2007 and 2009 spells at Arruda, and Grafite, who has 50 goals in four spells for Tricolor in the century. The numbers are from Superesportes and journalist Cássio Zirpoli.