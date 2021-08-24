Planeta Campo Program shows the future of sustainable agriculture

With the objective of debating the future of sustainable agriculture, the program Planta Campo debuted on the screen of Canal Rural this Monday, 23. This program provides information on how to produce sustainably. The program airs Monday through Friday at noon.

The program will show the sector’s initiatives to adapt to the planet’s new needs, to produce more food, with less and less resources, using best practices and technology.

Global warming and its influence on agricultural production was the central theme of the debut program. See more details in the video.