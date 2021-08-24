PlayStation celebrates Gamer Week with discounts and activities

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

Gamer Week has started! Starting today we’re extending Gamer’s Day, which is normally celebrated on August 29, to a full week, August 23-29, with great deals on a selection of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games and a series of player community engagement activities on our social networks, we’re ready to start the celebrations!

Discounts on games like The Last of Us Part II, The Nioh Collection, Sackboy: A Great Adventure and Demon’s Souls run until August 29 at participating retailers for cash. Promotions are available while supplies last. Also note that product offerings and availability vary by location and retailer – be sure to check out the official Gamer Week website, which will be updated with local offerings.

We are pleased to announce that we will also be celebrating with a range of engagement activities on our social media. Check out our channels to participate: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Here are some of the top deals that will be available from participating retailers this week:

PlayStation 4 Games

The Last of Us Part II – up to 34% off*

PlayStation 5 Games

Demon’s Souls – up to 30% off**

The Nioh Collection – up to 30% off**

Sackboy: A Great Adventure – up to 42% off**

Enjoy and happy game!

*Offers valid from 23-29 August 2021 or while supplies last for cash payments. Available at participating retailers. Merely illustrative images. Offers may change without notice. Manufacturer’s suggested price.

©2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. The “PlayStation family brand”, “PlayStation”, “PlayStation symbols”, “Play Has no Limits” and the “PS4” and “PS5” logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.