Pochettino assembles a list of three ‘dismissals’ with Brazilian among the names, says the newspaper

O PSG went with everything to the transfer market and was reinforced with important names, such as Messi and Sergio Ramos, joining other heavyweight athletes who were already part of the team’s cast.

This, however, meant that the board had to get rid of some of the cast names that are expensive and will not be used by coach Mauricio Pochettino. According to the newspaper le Parisien, three are already more quoted.

The first of the three is full-back Layvin Kurzawa. One of the longest-running names at the club, the Frenchman lost ground with the arrival of Bernat and is not in the captain’s plans. He was even quoted to leave the team.

The Brazilian Rafinha is another name on the list. He was signed at the start of last season, but he never made a name for himself with the team or a streak that would inspire confidence in his name.

Sarabia is the name that closes the Argentine commander’s short list. The Spanish striker has always been surrounded by criticism since he arrived at the club and lost space with the new reinforcements.

It is noteworthy that, in the first three games, still without names like Messi and Neymar, the trio did not manage to add 15 minutes on the field, which indicates that the three should not have much space.