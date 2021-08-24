Possible leak image of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Return Home

After the trailer leak of Spider-Man: No Return Home, two images are circulating on the networks: the first possibly brings Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire together on the set of the feature. The second shows Andrew Garfield in his Spider-Man costume in the same location, but with a close-up of his face.

As a matter of respect for the copyright of the images from Sony and Disney, the photos will not be published here, but many fans claim the images are real and have not undergone any photoshop or editor treatment of any kind. It is worth noting that several posts and videos containing such images have been taken down and feature a copyright message, which makes fans raise their eyebrows about the possible veracity of the images.

For now, everything is still without official confirmation, being treated only as rumor. However, the leaked trailer is considered legitimate by several sites around the world, including The Hollywood Reporter.

The long awaited trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ ended up leaking this Sunday night (22), and a few hours later, Tom Holland posted your reaction on Instagram Stories.

Obviously, the mention of the leak was not made directly, but Holland says in the message: “You are not prepared!”

Everything indicates that the official disclosure will take place between today (23) and tomorrow (24), after the exhibition in the CinemaCon.

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters in December, with Jon Watts directing.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.

It is worth remembering that there are also strong rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield living their respective versions of Spider-Man.