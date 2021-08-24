Postal privatization is seen as a ‘threat’, says AliExpress executive

The risk of any competitor getting the post offices, in an eventual privatization process of the state-owned company, is nothing new on the way in which companies e-commerce of the country, said this Monday (23) the commercial manager of the AliExpress, Viviane Almeida. “It’s a threat we’ve had for a long time; it is a point of attention”, he said.

As for the Chinese company’s interest in the asset, she says “they don’t have information”.

However, she ensures that AliExpress moves quickly so that it is not just dependent on this logistical partner. “In the evolution of the project, in the very short term, we are going to put in other logistic partners”, he commented.

The company’s “Local to Local” director, Yaman Alpata, says that the company is investing heavily to expand its logistics network in the country, with the plan to open its own distribution center as soon as possible.

As financial partners, in addition to the Alipay virtual wallet, also from the Alibaba group, AliExpress has Stone to process payments and the BTG to help in the validation of new virtual retailers, since the platform requires at least that these sellers be formalized with CNPJ.

About the competition’s criticisms of “Chinese platforms” for the lack of issuing banknotes and counterfeit products, Alpata says that AliExpress follows the rules of the markets in which it operates and has measures to combat the presence of illegal products in its electronic commerce. “They must have referred to another Chinese company. Everyone must look at their platform,” said Alpata.

In a victory for the government’s privatization agenda Bolsonaro and under criticism from the opposition, the Chamber of Deputies approved at the beginning of the month the bill that paves the way for the sale of Correios. With the approval of Congress, the government plans to auction the state-owned company in the first half of 2022 and dispose of 100% of the company. The text still needs to go through a vote in the Senate.

To justify the privatization of the Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company (ECT), which has more than 90,000 employees and was created in 1969, the government claims that there is uncertainty about the company’s self-sufficiency and capacity for future investments.

In the Executive’s assessment, this reinforces the need for privatization to prevent public coffers from being responsible for investments of R$ 2 billion a year.