Praised after debut, Du Queiroz has only six months of contract with Corinthians | corinthians

Since he was 13 years old in the Corinthians youth categories, defensive midfielder Du Queiroz, currently 21, made his debut as a professional player at the club last Sunday. The young man came in at 38 minutes of the first half in place of Fagner and had a secure performance in Timão’s 1-0 victory over Athletico, at Arena da Baixada.

Du Queiroz has only six months on his contract with Corinthians. His bond runs until February 28, 2022 and, as of next week, he will be able to sign a pre-contract with any other club.

However, the athlete intends to remain at Timão and has already had initial talks to renew the contract.

After Du Queiroz’s debut, coach Sylvinho praised the player and explained why he chose to cast him out of the position he was used to playing on base:

– Du is an athlete that we have been preparing for about three weeks now, he has been training on the right side, we found a powerful athlete, with a low center of gravity, who has good support, good technique and, talking to the athlete, we found out that he is good. part of the base he made on the side. He is an athlete who comes from the midfield, but showed great tranquility in the role, he has been training in this role for two or three weeks – said Sylvinho.

– Du has trusted us, and we have trusted him. In my opinion – and practically everyone’s – it fulfilled its function. I’m happy with what he delivered, difficult game, complicated, he fulfilled his goal – completed the coach.

Du Queiroz arrived at Corinthians after being released from the youth teams at São Paulo and attended calls for the under-15 and under-17 teams.

– It’s an unforgettable day for me. I know how much I struggled and worked to make this dream of wearing the Corinthians shirt a reality in a professional game. So I’m very happy with my debut and even more for the important result we achieved in the match. Now is to keep working for whenever the teacher needs, I’m ready to help with my teammates – commented the player, after the match against Athletico.

After passing through the under-23 category of Timão, Du Queiroz was observed by Vagner Mancini, but he only gained a chance in the team with Sylvinho.

– There’s no doubt that butterflies in your stomach when you enter the game, that desire to be able to help and run with the team. But I was very well prepared, Professor Sylvinho, his committee, my companions, they all gave me great confidence. So I focused on doing my best, what I had been training and thank God the group played a great game and we left with the victory – declared the player.

