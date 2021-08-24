August 23, 2021 | 06:25

Price per liter of gasoline reaches R$ 6.37 in Vale do Aço

Wander Castro

Fuel prices this Sunday (8/23), on the sidelines of the BR-381 in Ipatinga

With successive increases announced by Petrobras in fuel prices, gasoline is already sold for up to R$ 6.37 in Vale do Aço. 3.5% effective from August 12th.

This Monday the derivative is sold for prices ranging from R$ 6.24 to R$ 6.37 per liter, depending on the brand and the location of the establishment. Since the beginning of the year, the price of gasoline has risen 51%. Diesel, which has not been readjusted since June, is sold for up to R$ 4.59 (common) and R$ 4.63 (S10).

Alcohol without a competitive price

Ethanol, a biofuel that should be an alternative for the vehicle owner to escape the high gasoline prices, also accumulates highs and is currently sold for prices ranging from R$ 4.59 to R$ 4.97, as verified. today for the report.

Depending on the brand, the price of fuel may vary and the difference compensates for the price survey

In less than 30 days, the price of ethanol rose 6.5%. With a price difference above 70% of the price of gasoline, Ethanol is no longer competitive and is not worth fueling with biofuel.

The federal government decision, which on August 11 announced the authorization for hydrous ethanol producers or importers to sell directly to gas stations, still had an effect. To be transformed into law, the MP needs to be analyzed and voted on by lawmakers within 120 days.

Above BRL 7.30

In addition to some regions of Minas Gerais, Rio and Janeiro, Bahia, Rio Grande do Sul, Tocantins and Acre, these are the states where gasoline prices are already above R$ 7. The maximum price of gasoline per liter varies from R$ 7. 05 to R$8.20 (in Acre), which has a record of high fuel prices.

The average value of gasoline at Petrobras refineries is currently R$2.78 per liter, in line with international parity.

The prices at the service stations depend on factors such as the mandatory addition of biofuels (ethanol), freight costs, federal and state taxes and the dealers’ profit margin.

Fuel prices at one of the gas stations in the Bom Retiro neighborhood in Ipatinga

Kitchen gas already reaches R$110

In relation to cooking gas, Petrobras’ price alignment with market variations leaves the fuel far from the reality of many families. Earlier this week, the 13-kilogram cylinder was found for up to R$ 110. With payment for life, in cash, the report found the gas at R$ 100.

As in the case of gasoline and diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the popular cooking gas has frequent adjustments due to the price policy implemented by Petrobras, from the government of Michel Temer (MDB), that holds Brazil hostage to variations in commodity values ​​on the international scene. (With information from Petrobras and Agência Brasil)

Acre has a long history of high fuel prices