Prime Video has romantic movie similar to 365 DNI

365 DNI was one of the most watched movies on Netflix in 2020, and continues to be a hit today. The erotic novel was the target of criticism for its controversial plot – marred by abuse – but quickly got the green light for the production of a sequel. While 365 DNI 2 doesn’t debut, fans of the franchise can check out a similar feature on Amazon Prime: Secretary.

For those who don’t know, 365 DNI follows the story of Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka), a young woman who falls in love with the mobster Massino (Michele Morrone), after being kidnapped and forced to spend a year with the criminal.

365 DNI is not one of those movies to watch with the family – since it has the most erotic scenes from Netflix. The same is true for Secretary, who focuses mainly on sadomasochistic relationships between a young woman and her boss.

Below is everything you need to know about the storyline and cast of Secretary at Amazon Prime.

Secretary’s erotic plot

Long before Massimo Toricelli and Christian Gray stole the hearts of movie fans with the erotic plots of 50 Shades of Gray and 365 DNI, moviegoers already knew E. Edward Grey, manager played by James Spader in the film Secretary, released in 2002.

Like the 365 DNI protagonist, the character also has a voracious sexual appetite – and his office’s new secretary becomes the inappropriate target of his affections and desires.

Secretary follows the story of Lee, a young and submissive assistant, played by Maggie Gyllenhaal, in a performance acclaimed by audiences and critics.

The boss and the employee end up getting involved in a sadomasochistic relationship, which contrasts with the conventional and “warm” relationship that the protagonist Lee lives with her boyfriend Peter.

Although their relationship begins only as a physical and erotic connection, feelings arise and threaten the balance of power between the protagonists, turning the film into an unconventional erotic romantic comedy.

The main difference from 50 Shades of Gray Desk to 365 DNI is its critical approval. The 2002 feature was well received by the specialized critics, with 77% approval in Rotten Tomatoes.

The Secretary Cast – With Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader

The secretary’s cast is formed by big Hollywood stars, in another difference with 365 DNI.

Lee’s interpreter Maggie Gyllenhaal is best known for playing Rachel Dowes in Batman: The Dark Knight.

In addition, the star has a great performance in the film Crazy Heart, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

E. Edward Gray is played by James Spader, better known as Red from The Blacklist series. The star also played eccentric Robert California on the sitcom The Office and voiced the villain Ultron in the MCU movies.

Peter, Lee’s boyfriend, is played by Jeremy Davis. The actor is famous for features like Saving Private Ryan and for playing Daniel Faraday in the series Lost.

Lesley Ann Warren (Women’s Club) and Stephen McHattie (Orphan Black) play respectively Joan and Burt Holloway, Lee’s parents.

The film’s cast also includes Jessica Tuck (True Blood), Patrick Bauchau (2012), Amy Locane (Melrose Place), Oz Perkins (Beyond Imagination), Sabrina Grdevich (Ginny & Georgia) and Ezra Buzzington (Me, Myself and Irene).

Desk is available on Amazon Prime. See below for the movie trailer.