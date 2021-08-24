PSG agrees to pay R$ 190 million and is one step away from hiring jewelry, says the newspaper

After an intense market and with the acquisition of stars like Lionel Messi, Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos, O Paris Saint-Germain should soon announce the arrival of another name for the current season. This is Eduardo Camavinga, midfielder of the Rennes, from France.

According to diary information the team, the weekend clash between Rennes and Nantes, in which Cavaminga only entered 31 minutes into the second half after starting on the bench, is hailed as the last of the French jewel by his current team.

What will you see first? Movies, series, original productions, The Simpsons or ESPN’s live sports? For more details click here

The publication also points out that PSG should spend 30 million euros, about R$ 190 million, to count on Camavinga, who refused to extend his relationship with Rennes in recent months and ‘forced’ a departure for Paris Saint- Germain.

The French press also explains that Camavinga suffered a drop in performance at Rennes for a long time, since the first rumors of a possible visit to the Real Madrid, even when the boy was emerging in French football.

The name of the French revelation has been linked to Mauricio Pochettino’s team for months. In recent weeks, part of the European press pointed out that the coach would like to have one more piece for the midfield sector and the hiring of Paul Pogba, currently in the Manchester United, as another option besides Camavinga.

If the negotiation is actually confirmed, Camavinga will be the sixth reinforcement of Paris Saint-Germain. In recent weeks, the arrivals of Sergio Ramos, Hakimi, Wijnaldum, Donnarumma and Lionel Messi have been announced.