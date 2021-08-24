PSG consults and treats Richarlison as ‘plan B’ if Mbappé goes to Real Madrid, says TV

With a week before the end of the transfer window in Europe, Mabappé’s situation remains undefined in the PSG. The striker has not yet accepted offers to renew the contract with the French team, which will win in the middle of next year.

If you miss Mbappé in the middle of the year for the Real Madrid, the French club put Richarlison, from Everton, as plan B. According to the French television channel RMC Sport, the French team has already consulted the staff of the Brazilian, who is a friend of Neymar.

The latest proposal made by PSG to Mbappé provides for a new five-year contract with another option, accompanied by a salary increase that would put him close to Neymar and below Messi.

For the 22-year-old striker, leaving PSG before Aug. 31, two major obstacles remain: Real Madrid make an offer and the French club accepts it. The striker should only go to the Santiago Bernabéu if both situations occur.