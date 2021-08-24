Queen Elizabeth has sued lawyers to file suit against Meghan and Harry, newspaper says

According to Daily Mail sources, the monarch sued lawyers specializing in defamation | Photo: Disclosure

After Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s controversial interview about racism in the British court, Queen Elizabeth may be preparing to rebut the charges in court. According to sources in the Daily Mail, the monarch has called in defamation lawyers to file a lawsuit against the couple.

In March of this year, the now Dukes of Sussex told American presenter Oprah Winfrey that a member of the royal family had raised concerns about their son Archie’s skin color before his birth. At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying that “recollections may vary” in response to the allegations.

However, the issue resurfaced this week after a chapter in a new royal biography brought the indictment of a source, who claims the royal family “does not admit” their guilt for going through these allegations.

According to The Sun, sources close to the Queen said that the feeling “from above” is what “enough”, adding: “There is a limit to how much this will be accepted. The Queen and the royal family can only be pressured so far “.



