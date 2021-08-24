Queen’s Guard Arrested for Sexual Harassment in “Initiation Ritual”

Two recruits from Coldstream Guards, the British Army’s elite infantry troop, were reportedly sexually harassed with a sex toy by a guard of Queen Elizabeth II, in an “initiation ritual”, according to information from The Mirror newspaper.

The case would have taken place just two days after the arrival of the new recruits to the Windsor Castle security team. After the crime, the guard was suspended. He is part of the troop responsible for securing the royal residence of the monarch.

Queen’s Guard The guard was suspended and worked in the Windsor regionGetty Images Queen Elizabeth Queen Elizabeth has commanded the British throne since 1952Tolga Akmen – WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Charles will succeed his mother in command of the British thronePaul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images 0

Also according to the publication, data show that at least 17,000 members of the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces reported having suffered some type of moral, sexual or racial harassment in the last year.

However, studies show that around 90% of victims do not speak out because they fear they will not be taken seriously.

Do you want to stay on top of news about astrology, fashion, beauty, well-being and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropoleastrology