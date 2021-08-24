Queiroga says he expects scientific evidence for the application of the 3rd dose of the Covid vaccine in the country | São José do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Monday (23), during a visit to the Funfarme complex in São José do Rio Preto (SP), that the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid depends on scientific evidence that proves its necessity.

On Friday (20), in Guarulhos, the minister even stated that the application should take place only after the advance of immunization with the second dose in Brazil. Queiroga had also stated on Wednesday (18) that the third dose will be applied, initially, in the elderly and health professionals, but did not inform the start date.

“It’s something other countries have already done. The WHO, today, issued a position in the sense that the third dose would not be advanced until the second dose was applied to the majority of the global population. I have already contracted a study, which is being carried out with the University of Oxford, so that this third dose is guided with scientific rigor. In other words, based on evidence”, he says.

“The expert’s opinion is important, but when this opinion is reinforced with quality scientific evidence, it is the certainty that we are going on the right path,” he pointed out.

2 of 2 Marcelo Queiroga spoke about the third dose of the Covid vaccine this Monday (23) — Photo: TV TEM Marcelo Queiroga spoke about the third dose of the Covid vaccine this Monday (23) — Photo: TV TEM

The federal government’s forecast is that the adult population will finish being vaccinated with the first dose in September. In October, 75% should be vaccinated with the second dose, according to the minister.

On Wednesday (18), directors of Anvisa recommended that the National Immunization Plan (PNI) adopt the booster dose, “on an experimental basis”, for seniors over 80 years old and people with compromised immunity who took the CoronaVac vaccine . The guidance, however, is not mandatory and is immediately applicable.

Regarding the delta variant, the minister only stated that it is necessary to face up to it. “The delta variant has become community-based in the US and UK. Here in Brazil we already have some states. We have to face how we face the others,” he said.

Why is the full vaccination rate still low in Brazil?

Scientists test need for 3rd dose of Covid vaccine

Also during the visit, Marcelo Queiroga signed an agreement in the amount of R$ 10.6 million for the purchase of radiotherapy equipment for the Hospital de Base in Rio Preto.

Ministry of Health announces R$ 10.6 million for oncology at Hospital de Base