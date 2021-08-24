R. Kelly’s accuser says singer demanded that she perform oral sex before auditioning

A former girlfriend of the singer R. Kelly told jurors at the singer’s sexual abuse trial on Monday that she was pressured into oral sex when she was 17 when she thought she was seeing him for a professional audition.







The woman, called “Jane Doe #5” in the survey, said she met Kelly in her Orlando, Fla., hotel room in 2015 after a member of the singer’s entourage gave her his phone number during a performance. of the artist.

“I told him I hadn’t come to satisfy him, I had come for an audition,” the victim said. But she said Kelly was persistent, saying that if there was oral sex he would then “allow me to get tested and take care of me for the rest of my life.”

Prosecutors said Kelly had sex several times with Doe in 2015, when she was 48, and didn’t tell her before getting her consent that she had contracted herpes.

Doe testified on the fourth day of Kelly’s trial in Brooklyn federal court.

Now 54, the singer of “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump ‘N Grind” pleaded guilty to nine counts describing alleged abuse of six women and girls, including the late singer Aaliyah.

The trial is expected to take several weeks, and Kelly could spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.