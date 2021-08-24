Radicalized! Manu Gavassi reappears with a new look after disappearing from the web

Manu Gavassi is back and has announced his return, surprising fans. With a completely different look, very short and red hair, the singer revealed the reason for having been away from social networks for almost nine months, on her Instagram account, this Monday (23/8).

“Hi. I’m nervous”, began the artist in Stories. “I come through this video to let you know that I’m back. I was away from social media for nine months. And when I say far, it’s really far. I didn’t have my passwords, so I was completely detoxed from January until today. And it wasn’t a coincidence that this was the most difficult and transformative musical process of my entire life”, he says.

The ex-BBB20 continues: “Some people might think it’s a bit drastic, right? Completely stay out. It’s actually kind of drastic, but I needed to figure out what kind of artist I wanted to be. With everything that happened in the last year in my life. If I wanted my personal life to speak louder than I have to show my art, or if I wanted the other way around. And I opted for the opposite, like a good Capricorn girl”.

Manu confesses that he went through a transformative and very difficult process. “And it was a process of regaining my self-confidence in an area of ​​my life where I don’t have a lot of self-confidence, to tell you the truth. I think that all my previous releases, which gave me wonderful results, but I had in my head that it was more marketing speaking, it was going to be a blast, because it was a surprise. And I decided to launch this new project of mine, which is so personal, over time. So, for the first time, I’m going to do a more spaced out release because, for the first time, I’m relying more on myself, on what I have to show.”

The singer says that it is scheduled for release on the 27th. “My heart is racing saying this. I’m really nervous. I hope you receive, all that I have to show you, the result of these last nine months, with a very open heart. I’m very happy, a little scared, yes. If I said no, it was a big lie. I hope that the time it took me to put all this out, end this cycle of creation, does not affect the affection you have for me, for my work, for everything I share with you. And that’s it. Love, Peter Pan. I’m kidding. It’s just that I’m redheaded now and I like to wear green. I’m waiting for you on the 27th”, he concluded.