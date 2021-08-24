Rádio Atlântida suspends programming in honor of communicator Magro Lima killed by Covid in Porto Alegre | Rio Grande do Sul

The communicator Marco Lazzarotto, known as Magro Lima, who died this Sunday (22) because of Covid-19, was honored by Rádio Atlântida, from Porto Alegre, this Monday (23). The station, where the broadcaster worked, did not broadcast its regular schedule during the day.

Attractions like the Basic black, of which Magro Lima was a producer and member of the caucus, were not issued. At other times, the programming was dedicated to music, without the participation of announcers.

“By understanding that we are a vehicle of joy, […] as a sign of respect for our friend and colleague Magro Lima, let’s keep our voices. The schedule of Atlantis this Monday will be musical only. We return on Tuesday. Thanks for understanding!”, wrote the station on social networks.

On Twitter, the profile of the program Basic black published a cartoon in honor of Marco. see below

The body of the communicator was veiled this Monday morning. Marco Lazzarotto was married to the doctor Lisangela Preissler and father of Fernando, who turns six in October.

1 of 2 Homage to communicator Marco Lazzarotto, known as Magro Lima — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Homage to communicator Marco Lazzarotto, known as Magro Lima — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Earlier this year, Magro Lima told the radio audience that he was facing a neurological disease that affected several peripheral nerves in the body. This caused him to suffer stiffness in the muscles, impacting speech and mobility.

In August, the communicator contracted Covid and, since the 8th, he was hospitalized in serious condition at the ICU.

2 of 2 Magro Lima dies aged 42 as a result of Covid — Photo: Yasmin Abud Magro Lima dies at age 42 as a result of Covid — Photo: Yasmin Abud

“It is with great sadness that we inform you that the communicator and producer of Atlântida Marco Lazzarotto, better known as Magro Lima, passed away, at 12:10 pm this Sunday (22). ) from Hospital Moinhos de Vento since August 8 due to complications of covid-19.

Born on March 13, 1979, Magro Lima graduated in Publicity and Advertising at PUCRS and, since 2006, has worked at Grupo RBS. He started his career at the company as a Marketing Analyst and later took on the challenges of coordinator and manager of the area. He was a producer at Opus Entertainment between 2014 and 2016, when he returned to RBS to edit Infosfera, Atlântida’s nerd culture, games and technology blog. He was also in charge of Atlântida programs – he was currently a producer and communicator for Pretinho Basic.

In January, Magro shared with the public the information that he was facing an unprecedented neurological disease that affected several peripheral nerves in the body, causing stiffness in the muscles and impacting speech and mobility.

The communicator leaves his wife, Lisangela Preissler, and son Fernando, who turns 6 in October.