Rafinha breaks the silence about pagode with players and sends a message to Grêmio fans

After the 2-1 defeat by São Paulo, at Morumbi, videos in players of the Guild in a pagoda went viral on social networks. Some athletes, such as Rafinha, Diego Souza, Luiz Fernando and Pedro Geromel, appeared singing and dancing during the celebration of birthday of the defender Paulo Miranda.

After all the controversy that took place behind the scenes, the Guild entered the field twice and conquered six points, winning Cuiabá and Bahia. In an interview with Radio Grenal, last Monday (23), the experienced right side he broke the silence on the topic and took the opportunity to send a message to the fans.

“Everyone knows I like a samba. We lose a game and we can’t go to a restaurant, which fans get on their toes. In Brazil only the player can’t leave when he loses. We can’t stay inside the depressive room just because you lost it. can you charge me in the field“, said Rafinha, who started in the last two matches and has been resuming his space.

This Wednesday (25), Grêmio will face Flamengo, a team very well known by the lateral. “I know all the Flamengo players, the club, I’m very fond of them, but today I’m defending Grêmio, what was left behind, has passed, we have the goal of being champions of the Copa do Brasil, we know our quality and we know we are able (to move forward)“, completed.