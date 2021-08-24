Rag tongue, Pilar runs after Luísa’s breath · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) will be curious to know what both Jorge/Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) talk about in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The young woman, who dreams of being the first doctor in Brazil, will realize that her boyfriend keeps a secret from the countess of Barral and will pester the boy to find out what it is on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Gabriela Medvedovski’s character has committed some gaffes because of her loose tongue. In one slip, she ratted out Eugenio’s wife (Thierry Tremourox) to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) when she said that the noblewoman had taken a tour in the same place and time as Dom Pedro 2° (Selton Mello). Later, she revealed to her mistress that the monarch usually has a collection of lovers.

In scenes that will air next Tuesday (31) , Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) will be suspicious of the countess’s gossip with the ex-slave. Samuel will become the emperor’s and his lover’s confidant after he catches the two of them kissing, and Luisa will ask the boy to keep what he knows about the romance confidential.

Feeling indebted, the resident of Little Africa will keep the couple’s secret and will not say anything to his beloved. Despite this, the girl, who has been proving to be the audience’s favorite gossip, will do anything to extract some information from the musician.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#71 – Dom Pedro Uses Sensual Art in In Times of the Emperor” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.