Railway eliminates Santos and faces Corinthians in the semifinals of the Women’s Brasileirão

Railway managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Women’s Brasileirão. With the advantage of the first game, the Grená team went to Vila Belmiro and drew with Santos by 2-2 on Monday night.

With a 3-2 victory in the first leg, Ferroviária advances and faces Corinthians in the next phase. The other semifinal will be played between Internacional and Palmeiras.

Behind in the aggregate, the Sereias da Vila pressured the grená team and collected great opportunities in the first half – almost always stopping at Luciana’s goalkeeper or at the visitors’ offside line.

When they overcame the opponent’s block, the flag didn’t see Barreirinha giving condition to annul Santos’ goal. Even so, after so much insistence, Sole Jaimes received a cross and stretched out all over to open the scoring in stoppage time.

The Santos happiness lasted the break and four minutes. Right on the way back to the second half, Rafa Mineira took a risk from a distance and scored a great goal in Vila Belmiro – leaving the score evened and the advantage of the grená side.

Santos reacted quickly, at 16, Day Silva took advantage of a cross and hit the goal. Railway did not leave it cheap and responded for the last time, with Aline Milene tying and nailing the grená classification.

