Real Madrid will return to play at the Bernabéu after more than 500 days

After 559 days, Real Madrid will return to play at the Santiago Bernabéu on September 11, for the fourth round of the Spanish League, against Celta de Vigo and with the presence of fans, even with the stadium being fully renovated.

Real Madrid took advantage of the 2020 football stoppage to renovate the Santiago Bernabéu, increasing its capacity and modernizing the stadium, and meanwhile have been playing without an audience at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, which is normally the home of Real Madrid B.

Against Celta de Vigo, the Santiago Bernabéu will be free to receive around 30,000 fans, despite the fact that the renovations to the stadium have not yet ended.

Real Madrid’s last match at their stadium was on March 1, 2020 in the derby against Barcelona, ​​which ended in a 2-0 home win and, recently, Real Madrid’s official store, located in the Santiago Bernabéu, was the target of an attempted robbery.