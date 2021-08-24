realme 8 5G arrives in Brazil as the cheapest cell phone with fast network | hands-on video

The 8 5G realme is the new cell phone launched by the Chinese to popularize the fifth generation mobile network. Now, he arrives in Brazil with the objective of making the fast connection even more accessible in the country. What does the notebook bring different from what we’ve seen in the foreign edition or in relation to its predecessor? TudoCelular has the national version on the bench and tells you the details in the hands-on video and in this news in text.

Design and construction

In the design part, we found no difference from what we see in international versions. The device comes with an all-plastic body and is lighter than other rival brands. Dimensions are 8.5 millimeters thick, which also makes the smartphone look slimmer. The lid is made of polycarbonate, to give it more shine and a sophisticated look. Still on the back, we have a popped rectangular block in the left corner to house the cameras and the LED flash. The lenses are distributed in the cooktop format, but without the embossed aspect like other smartphones from the manufacturer. Lower down, the brand’s logo appears.

The biometric reader was positioned on the power button on the side. At the bottom is the physical connector for headphones and microphone, as well as the USB-C port for charging and transferring files. At the front, the realme kept the notch in the form of a hole in the left corner of the screen to house the selfie camera, as it was in the predecessor. The chin also continues to be large and reduces frontal use. This model is not certified for resistance to water and dust, but realme guarantees the durability of the product by having performed more than 320 quality tests on it.

screen and sound

To be a more affordable 5G phone, the realme needed to save some points on this device. One of them was the screen, which is made of IPS LCD, with a size of 6.5 inches. The resolution is Full HD+, while the 90 Hertz refresh rate helps to minimize the lack of an AMOLED panel. Even without a fluidity considered ideal for this material – as would be 120 Hertz, for example – this display should not disappoint in terms of smoothness in simpler operating system animations. The sound also suffered some savings. The Chinese didn’t dare again and left only one speaker on her device. This means you won’t have stereo audio on it for greater immersion. At the very least, it comes with a headphone jack, if you want to use an accessory for higher quality.

Hardware and software

It is in hardware that we see some of the highlights of the Brazilian version of the 8 5G realme. The Chinese brought here the variant with the largest memory set available. That means you will have 8 Giga RAM and 128 Giga storage. In other words, no 4 or 6 Giga of the first type, or 64 of the second, as they exist in other countries. The user will still be able to use the DRE technology, which directs up to 5 Giga of internal space to the memory. In this shared mode, then, you can total up to 13 Giga RAM.

The mobile platform has not changed. Here is a Dimensity 700 chip from MediaTek, which promises mid-range performance with 5G connectivity. Speaking of which, the fast network can be used in two operator chips at once, apart from the compatibility with shared frequencies with 4G and those that will be authorized only after Anatel’s auction. The cell phone also has Smart 5G technology, which promises a 30% reduction in the device’s energy consumption. This is possible by directing simpler tasks to LTE, which reduces the effort required by the fifth generation network. Lastly, the native system is Android 11, under the realme custom UI 2.0 interface, despite not having Google’s latest security package.

Drums

The 8 5G’s battery comes with a capacity of 5,000 milliamperes-hours, enough for many hours away from the socket. Realme Brasil promises up to 21 hours of video playback and up to 31 hours of call duration. The cell phone is also accompanied by an 18 Watt charger in the box. The realme doesn’t give details of suggested time to fill up to 100%, but as it’s less than the 30 Watts of the 7 5G, we still don’t know if it’s capable of charging in less than an hour, a detail that we’ll also report in the review.

cameras

The 8 5G realme lost the ultrawide camera it had in the predecessor and now delivers three rear sensors. At least, here in Brazil there will be no difference in relation to the set found in other markets. The main lens has a resolution of 48 megapixels and stands out for its Nightscape feature, the name given to its night mode, which increases exposure to improve the amount of information and light captured in the images. But she had the cut of now not recording in 4K anymore, as it was in 7 5G. That’s thanks to the more modest chipset. The rest of the trio has a macro camera and a depth camera, both with 2 megapixels. The first is for taking pictures closer to the subject, while the second only works to blur the background in portrait mode. On the front, the smartphone also delivers a sensor for 16 megapixel selfies, with support for recordings in Full HD.

technical specifications

74.8 x 162.5 x 8.5 mm

6.5 inches – 2400×1080 px

6.5 inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution Hole notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 700 Processor

8 GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

16 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: 48 MP main sensor (f/1.8) 2 MP macro sensor 2 MP mono sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.1, Port P2, USB-C and digital reader on the side

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Android 11 running under the realme UI interface





First impressions and price

Overall, it brings an intermediate set with features that matter most to the user. Among them are the large battery and storage that won’t let you down for a while. Not to mention MediaTek’s platform that promises to deliver performance with faster mobile connectivity. However, whether all these specifications will translate into autonomy and performance in practice, we will only know with our more detailed tests. So stay tuned, we will soon bring you all the information in our complete analysis. Realme’s new cell phone can be found in Brazil for the suggested price of R$ 2,300, in blue and black. But until August 28, the brand will sell for the lowest cost of R$ 1,700, at Americanas.com, with the proposal of being the cheapest 5G device in the national market at its launch. The link to the offer is in the video description.