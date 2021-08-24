Realme 8 5G: Release, Price, Datasheet

The Chinese brand Realme, which recently reached the mark of 100 million cell phones sold in the world, starts selling this Tuesday (24) its newest device in Brazil: the Realme 8 5G.

The launch is made in the midst of the brand’s anniversary campaign, which next Saturday (28) completes only three years of activity in the world. Therefore, the device is being sold at a promotional price of R$1,699. For this amount, the Realme 8 is the cheapest cell phone with 5G support in Brazil at the moment, surpassing its own “record” of the Realme 7, sold with a starting price of R$1,899.

Out of the promotion, the new smartphone will sell for R$ 2,299. Considering this value, it is good to know that it is already possible to find more affordable 5G phones in retail, such as the Poco M3 Pro, by Xiaomi, and the Moto G 5G, by Motorola.

The strategy of launching a cell phone with a lower promotional price is not new. The Realme 7, for example, saw its official price rise to R$ 2,599 after launching in April this year. According to Marcelo Sato, Realme’s marketing manager in Brazil, it’s a scheme that works: the device’s stock ran out during the launch promotion.

In addition to the Realme 8 5G, the Chinese company is expanding its portfolio of accessories in Brazil with the launch of the smart watch Realme Watch 2 (for R$499, then R$599) and the Realme Buds Air 2 headphones (R$499 , then R$599) and the Buds Air 2 Neo (R$399, then R$499).

The promotional prices are part of the “Realme Fan Festival”, the brand’s anniversary celebration that will last from August 24th to 28th. Offers are valid only for purchases through Americanas.com retailer.

By the end of the year, Realme still plans to launch a top-of-the-line cell phone, with a high-end technical sheet and a higher price. For 2022, the company also plans to launch other products, such as notebooks and smart home devices in Brazil.

Prices:

Realme 8 5G: BRL 1,699 (promotional, then rises to BRL 2,299)

BRL 1,699 (promotional, then rises to BRL 2,299) Realme Watch 2: BRL 499 (promotional, then rises to BRL 599)

BRL 499 (promotional, then rises to BRL 599) Realme Buds Air 2: BRL 499 (promotional, then rises to BRL 599)

BRL 499 (promotional, then rises to BRL 599) Realme Buds Air 2 Neo: BRL 399 (promotional, then rises to BRL 499)

First impressions of Realme 8 5G

The new cell phone, with the exception of the 5G (which is not yet a reality throughout Brazil. Only a few cities have started tests with a transition technology), offers an intermediate technical sheet, with some top-of-the-line features. One is the screen, 6.7 inches (17 centimeters) from corner to corner diagonally with a 90 Hz refresh rate — which offers smoother animations — and Full HD resolution.

Realme 8 5G Image: Lucas Carvalho/Tilt

The performance, however, is more to intermediate. The processor used here is the Dimensity 700, made by MediaTek, which is the equivalent of chips from the Snapdragon 700 line, from the most popular rival Qualcomm. It comes with 8GB of RAM (which helps performance) and 128GB of storage.

The 5,000 mAh battery lasts 21 hours of video playback, according to the manufacturer, but the 18 W charger that comes in the box of the unit we reviewed uses retro European standard plug pins. That is, you might need a plug adapter.

The camera suite includes a 48MP main sensor accompanied by a 2MP macro lens for detail shots; and a black and white sensor to help with photos with a blurred background, also 2 MP. The selfie camera sits in a hole in the corner of the screen and has 16 MP.

In our first tests, we could see that the cameras are competent, although the app is a bit slow. The same can be said for performance: sometimes everything works very quickly, in the blink of an eye; and sometimes everything slows down, with apps taking a long time to open or load.

To complete the package, the Realme 8 5G comes standard with Android 11, but heavily modified by the Realme UI 2.0 interface. This means that the device is packed with pre-installed apps — some useless, others simply suspect — which, along with the basic system functions, take up 20 GB of memory.

In addition, the interface is full of fancy animations that slow down the experience a bit and end up killing the 90 Hz refresh rate advantage. There are also translation issues, with Portuguese from Portugal replacing Brazilian in some menus — ” screen” appears as “screen” in the settings, for example.

keep an eye on Tilt to check out the full Realme 8 5G review soon.

Realme 8 5G datasheet:

Screen: 6.5 inches; Full HD+; LCD; 90 Hz;

6.5 inches; Full HD+; LCD; 90 Hz; Processor: MediaTek Dimension 700 5G;

MediaTek Dimension 700 5G; Cameras: 48MP rear (main), 2MP (macro) and 2MP (black and white); and 16 MP front;

48MP rear (main), 2MP (macro) and 2MP (black and white); and 16 MP front; Memory: 8GB of RAM; 128GB of storage;

8GB of RAM; 128GB of storage; Drums: 5,000 mAh.

Realme Watch and Buds Air

To complete what Realme calls “techlife,” its ecosystem of accessories around the phone, the company also launched the Realme Watch 2 smartwatch and Buds Air 2 and Buds Air 2 Neo headphones.

Realme Watch 2 Image: Disclosure/Realme

Little information has been released about the watch other than the fact that it has a 1.4-inch screen; protection against diving in water and against dust; and more than 90 pre-defined sports activities for follow-up.

The headphones are in the TWS (True Wireless Stereo, or “true wireless”) category, competitors to Samsung’s Galaxy Buds and Apple’s AirPods — but much cheaper and simpler.

Both Buds Air 2 and Air 2 Neo come with Bluetooth 5.2, noise canceling, transparent mode (which turns on the microphone to capture the environment) and water protection. The difference, according to Realme, besides the design, is that the Neo model comes with a bigger battery and a less powerful noise canceling system — so it’s cheaper.