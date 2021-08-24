Rebeca Andrade receives an invitation to sing with IZA and teaches Fátima Bernardes the choreography of ‘Baile de Favela’ | Meeting with Fatima Bernardes

“I’ve always liked singing and dancing, I’ve always had a foot in it. Music is very present in my life since I was a child. In my house everyone sings and dances, it’s an artistic family. Singing makes me feel good, I train and sing, I arrange the house and corner, the shower is a great friend,” she said, who, asked by the presenter if this could be a path to the future, nodded positively: “Who knows, right?”

2 of 2 Rebeca Andrade teaches Fátima Bernardes steps from ‘Baile de Favela’ — Photo: TV Globo Rebeca Andrade teaches Fátima Bernardes steps from ‘Baile de Favela’ — Photo: TV Globo

See Rebeca releasing her voice on the stage of the Meeting

Rebeca Andrade sings ‘Dona de Mim’

And the vocal performance earned praise from IZA, who sent a message to the athlete:

“I don’t know what to say, you move my heart, Rebecca… You’re impressively good at singing too. You represent me and I congratulate you for inspiring us. We have to schedule to sing together.”

Iza sends a message to Rebeca Andrade

“I’m ready to sing with IZA,” replied the gymnast.

Doubt with “Baile de Favela”

Rebeca also said that the choice of funk “Baile de Favela” for the solo series was a surprise for the choreographer and he even doubted if it would work.

“At first I was surprised, but the second time I heard the song I found my face. I did the series with great joy. I came from Beyonce in 2016, I moved from pop to funk.”

Rebeca Andrade says she wants to take advantage of the moment to encourage people

The 22-year-old athlete also highlighted the maturation of Rio 2016 to Tokyo 2020.

“I see maturity as my biggest change. I was very raw. Today I have developed other sides of myself and I hope to give a voice to those who don’t. Sport changes a person’s life and a support network is essential, especially in the family. If I can change someone’s life, as they changed mine, that person can change the lives of others.”

Review the Meeting this Tuesday, 8/24