Record closes cast of A Fazenda 13 and prepares pre-confinement · TV News

Record ended the negotiations and defined this Monday (23) the team scheduled to compete in A Fazenda 13. This year, there will be 21 famous players competing for the R$ 1.5 million prize, in addition to a group in a parallel confinement, battling for a spot on the reality show.

“Last contract for A Fazenda 13 signed today. Cast formed! Wait!”, wrote Rodrigo Carelli, director of Record’s core of realities, on his Instagram profile.

In the publication, he displayed the image of a contract being signed by a male hand, with the name and ID number duly hidden by the edition, to further arouse the public’s curiosity.

He left only the last two letters of the last name without erasing, and soon the riddle was killed by some followers: it is Tiago Piquilo, the country singer who recently underwent penile augmentation surgery. His baptismal name is Tiago Hércules de Silva.

O TV news anticipated the name of Arcrebiano de Araújo, the BBB21’s Bil, after he asked for the release of his commitments to Globo. His contract was still in force with the broadcaster due to his participation in the program led by Tiago Leifert and also in No Limite 5.

Liziane Gutierrez was another advanced farmer from the report. The Miss Butt 2017 participant returned to the news this year after being caught at a clandestine party, with 500 people, and verbally assaulting the police officers who raided the place. The model was submitted to psychological tests by Record and was approved.

O TV news it also revealed the existence of a backstage fight between Gabi Martins and Guilherme Napolitano, ex-boyfriends who met at BBB20. The singer had already signed the contract when she learned that the model was on Record’s radar and threatened to give up if it was cast.

In the list of possible names that will be in the cast of the new season of the reality show, which will be led by Adriane Galisteu, are Fernanda Medrado and Dynho Alves, who had a short spell at Power Couple Brasil 5. Tati Minerato, Erasmo Viana, Tati Quebra Barraco and ex-player Rycharlisson are some names taken for granted.

Check out Rodrigo Carelli's Twitter post:

