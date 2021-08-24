Renata Ceribelli causes in Fantástico for betraying the team to appear in another program

Days after participating in the The Masked Singer Brazil, Renata Ceribelli was on the stage of Fantastic, from Globo, dressed as a brigadeiro, the disguise she wore on Ivete Sangalo’s show.

The reporter commented behind the scenes of the attraction and the Sunday presenters revealed that even they didn’t know that the journalist would be on the other program.

“He outsmarted the entire ‘Fantastic'”, confessed Thaddeus Schmidt. “Nobody here at Fantástico suspected”, confirmed Poliana Abritta. Renata Ceribelli, it should be remembered, is a special reporter for Fantástico and invented a vacation to justify her disappearance.

The Globo journalist, then, detailed a little behind the scenes of Ivete’s program. Participants walk around wearing a black sweatshirt that says “don’t talk to me”, as well as a beanie and a dark face shield.

All competitors receive voice and body movement training, but neither the choreographer nor the dancers can see their faces. So that the whole dynamic is kept confidential, each one has a guardian, practically the only person who knows the identity.

After being eliminated, Renata commented: “I loved that nobody got it right! That was the coolest thing! I knew that the first person who would see me would be Ivete, so I lowered my head to wait for her to see, because I had already interviewed her for Fantástico”.

“Those who know me know that it would be easy for me to play such a game. Anyone who knows me as a reporter might not imagine. This was another adventure of my life”, he joked.

“It was an amusement park for a journalist”, defined. “But it was full of challenges”, he pointed out. “I had a vocal preparation and I had never had that experience, it was a thing of learning to use each vowel and where each one should vibrate and in which part of the mouth. And this work on music was very interesting. I never thought I would get”, completed.

Renata Ceribelli revealed that she was shy when she stepped on stage for the first time. “So, while it was a lot of fun, it was challenging. In dancing I was very free because the choreographer told me to feel like a brigadeiro”, reported.