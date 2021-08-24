Renato Gaúcho counters Roger Flores after insinuation about Pedro: ‘That doesn’t exist’

Former player said that the coach would not be casting the attacker by order of the Flemish board, but he took an inversion from the red-black commander

Photo montage/Reproduction/ANDRE MELO ANDRADE/IMMAGINI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO/MARCELLO ZAMBRANA/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO Renato Gaúcho answered Roger Flores after the commentator made an insinuation about striker Pedro



the commentator Roger Flores, of Globo Group, hinted during the transmission of the tie between Ceará and Flamengo, last Sunday, 22, that the coach Renato Gaucho wouldn’t be scaling the attacker Peter by order of the Flemish board. At a press conference, when asked about the topic, the coach tried to refute the comment, noting that he used the center forward in part of the game. “I even think it’s funny. Roger was a great player, he is a great commentator and I admire him, but his feeling went totally wrong. First of all, in any club I work for, I’m the one who’s going to make the team. Afterwards, the truth is that I talk almost daily with Pedro, and I always say that he has many qualities, he is new and will be in the national team in the future. Only, currently, he plays in the position of Gabigol“, replied the commander of the Rubro-Negro.

“I always tell the group that, nowadays, it is difficult to choose Flamengo’s team due to the quality of the players. Unfortunately, they can only play 11. With me, Pedro played almost every game, whether starting or leaving the bench. I tried to put it on several times with Gabriel, but it has games and games. The two do not have defensive characteristics and, together, the team is very exposed. Depending on the game, they can be together. Today was a difficult match, Ceará attacked us a lot… Pedro will have more space. And another: it doesn’t exist. I don’t know where Roger got that from. This does not happen, I have complete freedom from the president and the entire board. This headache, Roger, I like having it. Leave this headache to me. I treat everyone the same. Roger, today you are a commentator. Turn on!”, he completed.

Watch the video below: