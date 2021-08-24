Renato won a fee of 15 thousand dollars, arrived late and put on a show under the command of Felipão

Opponents this Wednesday (25) for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Luis Felipe Scolari and Renato Gaúcho have been on the same side only once.

On July 4, 1995, in the extinct World Champions Cup, a competition organized by SBT, Felipão trained a great man from Guild, who had lost the Brazil Cup final at home to the Corinthians. The tricolor team was reinforced by none other than Renato, the greatest idol in the history of the club from Rio Grande do Sul and hero of the 1983 world title.

To attract more audiences, tournament organizers allowed clubs to bring in big names. For a fee of 15 thousand dollars (R$ 13,800 at the time), the star left the Fluminense to play for the last time for Grêmio at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasília. The opponent was precisely the Flamengo.

Renato, who was 32 years old, had just scored the famous belly goal that gave him the title of Carioca Championship to Flu on top of the Gávea club, which was commanded by Vanderlei Luxemburgo and had the powerful attacking trio with Sávio, Romário and Edmundo. He was willing to confirm his recent fame as a red-black executioner.

With a festive atmosphere and a nice post-title hangover, Renato arrived late at the hotel where the team from Rio Grande do Sul was concentrating for the match.

“Felipão started talking about the importance of the game and joked: ‘I don’t want Renato from Rio de Janeiro. I want Renato de Bento Gonçalves, who was a baker. Renato replied: ‘You won’t have this one anymore, but you can rest assured that I’m used to beating them’. And everyone laughed,” said Luís Carlos Goiano, former Grêmio wheel, to ESPN.com.br.

Despite this, Felipão selected the star as the starter with the number 7 alongside Paulo Nunes, who took the 10. And he was not disappointed. Renato made a beautiful move from the right and crossed to the header of center forward Jardel. At 33 minutes into the first half, the player was replaced by the young Arílson. Grêmio scored another goal with Jardel to finish the 2-0 victory over Flamengo.

Felipão and Renato Gaucho

“Rehearsed play, inside the hotel, mine and Jardel’s”, joked Renato as he left the field after the match.

“It’s easy to play with an ace with Renato’s qualities”, commented Jardel.

In the biography “Angel or devil: the controversial trajectory of Renato Gaúcho”, the author says that Kleber Leite, then president of Flamengo, tried to hire him at a private dinner, but the invitation was refused.

Without Renato, Grêmio lost to São Paulo (which was the champion) and Santos (vice), finishing the tournament in third position. In the following weeks, the Tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul was champion of the State and Libertadores.

“Our team had many young players trained in the base and some more experienced ones. We were fit, but if Renato had joined our squad, he would have added a lot, but the team won and won several titles”, said Goiano.

A little more than 26 years after this historic game, Flamengo and Grêmio will duel for the Copa do Brasil.

“Grêmio is a cup team, even though it is going through a turbulent moment, it comes from two good results in Brasileirão. Important pieces arrived. On Friday, I visited Felipão, who is very optimistic about the reinforcements and the recovery of the that were in the medical department. Soon, he will start putting the ideal team on the field. Maybe Grêmio won’t be able to get a good result? when you’re inspired, it’s almost impossible to be beaten. But in football it’s possible, things work out and you can win,” said Goiano.

“Felipão has a huge challenge to assemble a team that had already had a Renato structure for some time. New players are arriving and creating a new team. mentor of an idea and the game plan of our team. All the athletes believed in him a lot,” he concluded.

DATASHEET

2 x 0 Flemish Guild

Date: July 4, 1995

World Cup Champions Mané Garrincha Stadium, in Brasília (DF).

Goals: Jardel (two).

Guild: Murilo, M. Antônio, Luciano, Adilson and Roger; Dinho, Goiano and Carlos Miguel; Renato Gaúcho (Arílson), Jardel and Paulo Nunes (Vágner Mancini). Technician: Luiz Felipe Scolari.

Flamengo: Roger, Gustavo (Fábio Baiano), Gelson, Jorge Luís and Branco; Charles, Fabiano (Leonardo), Rodrigo and Marquinhos; Mazinho and Romario. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.