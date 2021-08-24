Renner makes in-house video to support IT | News

So far, the company has disclosed little information about the attack, releasing only two official notes to the Real Estate Securities Commission, which is mandatory in this type of situation for publicly traded companies, and will still have to explain itself to Procon-SP.

The speed of the recovery fueled rumors that Lojas Renner had paid a $20 million ransom, trading from an initial $1 billion request from the hackers behind the ransomware attack.

In the last major attack of its kind, the Fleury Laboratory took three days to recover its systems. In a statement sent to Exame, Lojas Renner denied that it had paid a ransom, on Friday, 20th.

Founded in 1965, Lojas Renner SA has more than 500 stores in all Brazilian states, in addition to a unit in Uruguay. The accounts include Renner, Camicado, Youcom, Ashua and financial services. Your shares are listed on B3.

The company’s revenue in the second quarter was r $ 2.2 billion, showing recovery compared to the same period in 2020, when the abrupt closing of stores caused the retailer to sell approximately a quarter of that amount.

Ransomware attacks have been a frequent subject both in companies and in Brazilian public agencies.

Only in recent months, large companies such as Accenture, JBS, Grupo Fleury and Grupo Moura were attacked, as well as the Ministry of Economy, the Court of Justice of the State of Rio Grande do Sul, Eletrobras and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) .