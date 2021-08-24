Renner restores website after hacker attack and says he didn’t pay ransom

By Paula Arend Laier

(Reuters) – Lojas Renner announced on Tuesday that the e-commerce operation on websites and applications was re-established over the weekend, after the retailer suffered a cyber attack last Thursday.

The company noted that “it has not made any contact with the perpetrators of this attack, nor has it negotiated or made ransom payments of any kind.”

In the statement to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), Lojas Renner reiterated that the stores remained open and operating during this period, with only a few processes being unavailable for a few hours on the 19th.

He also reinforced that the main databases remain preserved and that, at this moment, all priority systems are already operational.

“The teams remain mobilized in accordance with the protection and recovery plan, with all its control and security protocols, and with an investigation, documentation and investigation into what happened,” he added.

