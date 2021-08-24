research shows that if the regime is banned, a third of professionals would consider changing jobs

Companies that do not offer remote work options, even if partial, may lose the preference of their employees, especially women, is what the research by human resources consultancy Robert Half found.

According to the survey, 44.1% of respondents said that if the possibility of remote work was withdrawn, they would look for a new opportunity in the market that would offer the option. Among men, the percentage is a little lower, at 31.4%.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the work regime was adopted as the main one for many companies, as it was the only way to keep the activities going without putting employees at risk. But the research comes at a time when many companies are defining when and how will be the return to face-to-face work with the advance of vaccination in the country.

Professionals prefer hybrid work

Even if they do not go to the extreme of quitting their current job, the preference for the hybrid model is dominant among the professionals interviewed. According to the survey, 63.8% even declare that they would like to work more days a week at home than at the office. 16.7% prefer the opposite: more days at the office than at home.

According to the survey, the huge adherence to remote work is based on the perception of workers that opting for the home office on some days of the week is no longer a benefit granted by the company and has become a work regime. 76.5% of professionals began to consider home office a new way of working.

On the side of companies, 58.1% did not define how the return to face-to-face work will be. Of the portion that has already announced the new procedure, two out of three will adopt the hybrid model, reconciling the remote with trips to the office.

The total return to the office in the survey is 21.4% of respondents.

The Robert Half survey interviewed 358 people between June 29 and July 19, considering workers and unemployed seeking outplacement.