Resurrected is the remaster we dream of

Ambience has been a key factor in Diablo since the beginning of the series, in 1996. Songs that heighten players’ tension, landscapes that convey the idea of ​​a beauty taken by evil forces, the solitary walk through forests infested with supernatural creatures. All of this is essential for a game in the series to look legitimate. And, good thing: Diablo II: Resurrected nailed it by keeping the essence of the experience intact.

Don’t take this as a negative point, but the new version of Diablo II is practically identical to the original game in terms of challenges and proposal. Despite the new look, with updated animations and textures, players familiar with Diablo II will have no problem with Resurrected. We’re talking about a remastering of the ones nostalgic fans have always dreamed of.

Recently (not that much, but that’s ok), I must say that I went through a complicated experience. Resident Evil 3, released last year, is a good game, but it departs a lot from the experience that the original game provided. The thrill of seeing my favorite game character overpowered the frustration when I first played it, but today I regret that the game wasn’t just an HD version of the original. Except for what they did to Carlos — he did become a much better character in the new version.

The team behind Diablo II: Resurrected has already clarified that, underneath the new look, the game they’re running is literally the same one released in 2000. Obviously, the smoother animations make it easier to understand what’s going on and therefore reflect on the gameplay, which becomes more attractive. Not enough to win over Diablo III fans, for example. If you think you’re going to have a similar fluidity experience, I should say that this isn’t the case.

In the two test periods of the game, I was both an Amazon and a Barbarian. The other classes confirmed for the final game include Assassin, Necromancer, Paladin, Mage and Druid. In both cases, I found the standard difficulty quite easy. Even more considering the price of items and weapons as we progress through the adventure. It may seem like a lot at first, but it’s actually pretty cool. In fact, the transaction menu is relatively intuitive, although there are much better ones. As we said, this is not a remake.

The inventory size is slightly larger in Resurrected when compared to Diablo II, a nice addition considering the amount of items we need to collect while exploring new environments and defeating enemies. Ensuring all available armor pieces for each part of the character’s body is very rewarding, even. I just wanted the names of some objects to be more obvious (there came a point where I had about four shields in my inventory and I only clicked on them because I hadn’t memorized the name yet). Nothing that a little more game time won’t solve.

Resurrected’s true brilliance is in the art. The lighting of the lair when I took out all the monsters the first time left me shocked. As soon as you finish eliminating the creatures, comes that diagonal light that practically fills the entire environment. That vision, even in a beautiful game that retains the simplicity of the original, is dazzling.

Seeing the characters in high definition is also great. Instead of squished blocks, we can play Diablo II: Resurrected controlling and observing characters with adequate proportions and even dubbing in Portuguese. Yes! The game came completely localized in Brazilian Portuguese. This draws attention from the first scene in the game, which was recreated faithfully to the original, but with another level of resolution.

Diablo II: Resurrected is designed for fans who would like to relive the original experience with an updated look and some “quality of life” improvements as they say. Curious people who got to know the franchise through Diablo III will also have an excellent opportunity to relive the predecessor, although they should prepare for a certain reality check and a lot of adaptation at the beginning. Anyway, new fans will hardly be won through this game. The idea is to celebrate the series, simply. And there’s no problem with that.